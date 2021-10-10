Soccer and sportsmanship
In soccer, no team should win 17-0, nor should any one player score 16 goals in one game (story appeared in the Sept. 23 Record-Eagle). To do so reflects a lack of sportsmanship, ridiculous excess and a selfish scheme to pad statistics in a meaningless way. For this to occur at the high school level stuns the senses of any knowledgeable and fair-minded soccer enthusiast. Not only is this bad for the losing team, it’s also bad for the teammates of the prevailing team.
Coaching points, teachable moments and legitimately productive ways to prevent this result exist, which in the spirit of good faith, the prevailing team’s coaching staff could have implemented. It seems that didn’t happen; rather, generating numbers for one individual was the objective — and maybe the acquisition of some residual notoriety for coaches. Because teens have lots to learn about sports and about life generally, I don’t blame a teenage player who racks up a bunch of goals in an exceedingly lopsided match against a very vulnerable opponent, particularly when the teenage player is told to do so. However, there’s plenty of blame that could be directed toward the prevailing team’s coaching staff and, in my opinion, they should be reprimanded.
Mike Alanson
TBAYS Coach of the Year 2000
Traverse City