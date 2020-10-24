Dan O’Neil for the 104th
We deserve a decent, well-educated and conscientious representative for our state legislative district, the 104th. Dan O’Neil is that person — we can trust him to be honest and competent. O’Neil is a lifelong resident of our area, a wonderful family man, a community leader and a successful small businessman.
O’Neil also has good, productive experience with government. Having values and priorities consistent with our needs, O’Neil is by far the best candidate for us to choose. Vote for Dan O’Neil to represent us in Lansing.
Mike Alanson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.