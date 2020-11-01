Honor Wells' work with new Senior Center
Lori Wells, Senior Center Network manager, leaves large shoes to fill. Lori has been the best friend for seniors for 30 years. Her amazing work ethic, warmth, empathy and dedication to our community is seen by the smiles of those who frequent the center.
Lori spent 20 years working to replace the deteriorated building. If you visit the Senior Center, it's obvious we need a new safe environment for our seniors and the 100-plus programs provided in three small rooms.
Those of us who have worked to see this new Senior Center come to fruition are disappointed that we could not get our politicians to put the millage on the November ballot for our community to decide. We are saddened that we couldn't achieve our goal, sad that Lori will leave without her dream of a new Senior Center on the bay. Lori accomplished so much for our seniors; she should go into her new phase with a sense of achievement.
We congratulate Lori on this new phase of her life. The best way to honor Lori is the rise of a new Senior Center on Grand Traverse West Bay, a center for all of Grand Traverse County.
Lillian Adler Ostendorf
Traverse City
