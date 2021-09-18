Another way
I attended the second Duck Lake Aquatic Weeds Special Assessment Public Hearing held by Green Lake Township. The meeting was obviously scripted. The public was not allowed to ask questions of the expert contracted by the township, at the public’s insistence, to conduct an independent survey for Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). None of the township board members asked any substantive questions of the expert.
They did not ask what accounted for the difference in the EWM treated by PLM in 2020 (16.6 acres) and the 1.6 acres reported in the expert’s survey report, and why some sites were only described as having sparse EWM. At Lake Leelanau, shallow areas of the lake where EWM is growing (20 feet or less) are covered with burlap, cutting off sun light and killing the EWM; no poison used. EWM is not killed by herbicide treatment used in Duck Lake.
Regarding the independent EWM survey, companies that might be considered independent actually do work for the behemoth PLM Corporation. Can a small company actually do independent work without fear of losing contracts? No one on the board asked if the independent survey contractor had a conflict of interest, to determine if they were truly independent.
Wade Adams
Kalamazoo