Don't destroy aquatic plants
In 2016, the Green Lake Township Board announced that Eurasian watermilfoil in Duck Lake must be immediately poisoned chemically, and a special assessment created to pay for the treatment. Five years later and we are still waiting to be told how much Eurasian watermilfoil is in our lake and where it is located. There has been no independent plant survey from an unbiased agency.
In those five years of treatment by PLM plenty of “aquatic weeds” have been poisoned — now we have algae blooms on our beach that we never had before and the long-standing wild rice patch in the Duck Lake cove has been decimated. Too much poison causes a dead lake ecosystem.
Now the board wants to renew the contract for another five years. Eurasian watermilfoil is in many of our lakes. We must learn to contain the invasive species without destroying our native plants.
Concerned residents of Green Lake Township are encouraged to write/ email the Green Lake board [jkramer@greenlaketownship.org] opposing the special assessment prior to Thursday or attend the Thursday special assessment hearing. Those of you on other lakes should learn as much as you can about invasive species before you have similar problems.
Wade Adams
Interlochen