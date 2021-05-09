Stop fighter jet purchases

A Canadian member of the organization World BEYOND War just finished a 14 day fast (just water) against the Canadian purchase of 88 new fighter jets for a price of $19 billion, for a total of more than $76 billion. These are not defensive weapons to protect Canada. Their purpose is to rain bombs in more U.S. and NATO wars.

A "No Fighter Jets" Coalition has assembled to get this purchase canceled. Instead of the federal government investing in fighter jets, invest in the real and urgent needs of security faced today: the climate emergency, pandemic recovery, ending homelessness, provide safe drinking water for all, including First Nations' communities.

The purchasing of fighter jets is seen as a declaration of war on poorer countries around the world. Contact World BEYOND War to support No Fighter Jets campaign and actions for peace around the world.

Nancy Adadow Gray

Frankfort

