Our myths destroyed
A recent photo shows the removal of the Columbus statue and four Indigenous women in traditional dress occupying the pedestal.
It shocks us into remembering Columbus and our role, not unlike the German holocaust. Columbus and the slaughter of persons native to the continent. Repeated throughout Central and South America. Enslavement of persons from Africa and ongoing exploitation and abuse.
The U.S. support of Israel’s Palestinian citizen removal and ongoing abuse and removal. Support and involvement in the slaughter of the Yemeni population.
Occupation of Iraq to acquire oil. Support of Israel to permit a U.S. oil company to drill for oil in the Golan Heights, occupied territory. Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Persons who survived the German Holocaust may not identify the repeated slaughter throughout our U.S. history.
Now, Line 5 and our short term financial gain at the cost of massive destruction of our natural resource into the foreseeable future.
We suffer from the Columbus myth of heroism. Clinging to that is like our blindness to our role in repeated holocausts — i.e. our massive economic gains from nuclear weapon sales. Our country’s “economic boom” results from nuclear weapon sales worldwide.
We are “sons and daughters” of our “isn’t Columbus great” myth. Economic wealth at any cost.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.