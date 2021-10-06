The proposed defense budget
The proposed "Defense Budget" is $776 billion. The Senate is poised to debate and vote on its version of the Pentagon budget soon. The "defense budget allocation" is more than the next 11 largest countries' military budgets combined. It reflects the values of the U.S. today.
The lion's share of the money has gone to just five major corporations: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. The $75 billion in Pentagon contracts received by Lockheed Martin in fiscal year 2020 alone is over one and one half times the entire budget for the State Department for that year, which totaled a mere $44 billion.
These merchants of death have completely skewed our country's priorities. They hire former congressmen to lobby, and promote their interests. Both parties seem to be in "lockstep" with this budget increase and allocation. Our presidents have been known to travel, visit other countries selling the products of these corporations. The corporations hire former congressmen to lobby, and promote their interests.
Contact your senator or representative.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort