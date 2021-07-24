End nuclear control
More than 50 percent of our congresspersons are millionaires. Source of their wealth?
President Joe Biden requested an increase in the defense budget to an exorbitant $735 billion including $43.2 billion for nuclear weapons. Taxes are being wasted on outdated weapons systems when then could be spent for dealing with cyber-security, climate change, global health security and infrastructure in the wake of the global pandemic.
The former president's new nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile is a redundant and dangerous multi-billion dollar mistake.
Nuclear subsidies no doubt are slowing transition to clean energy. Billions in state and federal subsidies that prop up the nuclear industry — payments that the Biden administration has signaled it may continue to support — may be wasting taxes that should be spent for the transition to a truly clean energy economy.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort