Thanks and praise for medical care
This is a letter to our community about a jewel in our midst: Munson Medical Center.
I was working outside mid-morning on Tuesday, April 18, when, out of the blue, I had a terrible pain in my chest. After 10 minutes and a couple of Tums, my wife rushed me to Munson. After check-in, I was taken to an examination room and admitted with a heart attack.
I had a double bypass and a valve repaired that Friday. Then, after a few days of rehab, I was released on April 26, a nine-day stay.
The real story is about the wonderful people at Munson and what a high-tech facility it is. Everyone was super-friendly and wanted to help me in any way they could.
As for the facility: twice they brought an X-ray machine to my bed — all I had to do was sit up a bit. There was a portable EKG and a portable ultrasound machine also brought to my bedside.
I wouldn't wish my story on anyone, but, if it happens to you, you will be grateful for Munson Medical Center and all of its wonderful employees.
Jeff Ackerman
Kingsley
