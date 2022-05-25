E15 fuel
After a year of soaring prices at the pump, Michigan gas prices continue to a be a stressor for motorists across the state. With families struggling to keep up with increased costs, now more than ever, we must look toward clean energy alternatives that create local jobs and save money for hardworking Michiganders. By making E15 fuel blends more widely available, more drivers can benefit from a lower-cost and higher-octane alternative to standard gasoline, which contains only 10 percent (E10) homegrown ethanol.
Legislators in Lansing who have promised to lower gas prices now have an opportunity to do so if they support Sen. Kevin Daley’s bill to promote E15. Drivers in Michigan already save over $1 billion each year thanks to ethanol-blended fuel. Expanding access to E15 at gas stations across the state can help more people save an additional 5-10 cents per gallon. Uniting behind this EPA-approved fuel blend will increase farm-friendly ethanol production right here in Michigan and offer consumers more affordable choices at the pump when we need it most.
Greg Ackerman
Vassar, Michigan
Commented
