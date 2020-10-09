O'Neil values education
I support Dan O’Neil for state representative because our students and families desperately need expanded early childhood education and wider access to career and technical training, and these are two of Dan’s top priorities.
He is also the only candidate who supports across-the-board funding increases for K-12 education. Dan understands that our state is ranked near the bottom in education and that kids and teachers need more resources. Furthermore, Dan knows that teaching to the test has never worked in the past and are a bad idea for Michigan students.
Vote Dan O’Neil on Nov. 3.
Susan Abrahams
Traverse City
