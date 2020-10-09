Hunter for Leelanau commission
John Hunter is an excellent person — experienced, knowledgeable, honest.
He is well suited to be a Leelanau County commissioner. He has kept careful track of the commission up to now — attending meetings and following their activities. He has experience working with neighbors with differing political views, listening to them and bringing them together to solve common, everyday problems like road maintenance.
Among his goals are preserving natural and human resources, and increasing affordable housing. I highly recommend him for this position.
Barbara Abbott
Lake Leelanau
