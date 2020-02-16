Misleading statements
A recent issue of the Traverse City Record-Eagle (Feb. 8, 2020) lists some 14 lies or misleading statements in Trump’s State of the Union address, and clarifies them. The discussion pretty much takes up the whole page.
Here are a few of the lies discussed in this article (I’m quoting directly from the newspaper):
[Trump] said he brought about low unemployment by reversing “years of economic decay” and “failed economic policies,” when in fact more than one million more jobs were added in the 35 months before he took office than in the first 35 months since.
The president wrongly said “After decades of flat and falling incomes, wages are rising fast.” They’ve gone up under Trump, but also have risen under the last several presidents.
Trump claimed the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico “will create nearly 100,000…auto jobs.” But an independent federal commission puts the job gains at 28,000 over five years.
Trump said “illegal crossings” at the southwest border “are down 75 percent since May.” But total apprehensions in 2019 were 81 percent higher than in 2016, the year before Trump took office.
What’s worrisome is that many people apparently believe what he says.
Barbara Abbott
Lake Leelanau
