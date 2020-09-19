Ballenger would bring accountability
Josey Ballenger is committed to understanding the complexities of public education, ranging from the challenges teachers face to the unique needs of all students and families (including my grandchildren) to state funding and budgetary constraints.
Her regular presence at Traverse City Area Public Schools board meetings and as a classroom volunteer give her insight and perspective on both the micro and macro level. She asks the right questions, listens and invites others to find positive, creative solutions for difficult issues. I trust that her unique professional expertise in accountability will offer stability to the TCAPS Board of Education.
Joanie Abbott
Traverse City
