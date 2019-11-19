All about the truth
I read Bill Moyers’ sad lament about the fragility of our democracy. The bottom line for a stable government is “truth.” When you talk about the impeachment proceedings, we are dealing with the truth. Nikki Haley had the nerve to say she believed the president was being truthful. On what basis? To what extent can we trust the White House, whose primary concern is to protect the truth from being known? That is what has been happening for the past three years. Who is caring? Doesn’t it matter to Republicans that Trump does not know how to tell the truth? Isn’t that the truth? Let the media choose to claim the truth in their reporting. And challenge more strongly those government officials who avoid telling the truth.
Wish commentators would continually challenge about president’s inability to tell the truth. How can you trust whatever he says?
Bob McQuilkin
Frankfort
