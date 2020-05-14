Summer magic remains
There won’t be a Cherry Festival in Traverse City. Charlevoix has decided to take a year off from their Venetian Festival.
This year, summer in northern Michigan will be unrecognizable for residents and seasonal tourists. The festivities we look forward to year after year have been postponed or canceled. The coronavirus has impacted the community in ways we never thought possible.
But we’re still here. The dad who puts in your dock is still here. The mom who clears the leaves from out your yard is here, too. The teenager who puts gas in your boat won’t be going anywhere.
You might have to get a growler at a window instead of a pint at the bar. Your olive burger might come in a cardboard carry-out box. Your chocolate-covered cherries may have to be picked up curbside.
Everything that makes your summers magical each year will still be here this summer. COVID-19 can’t take the magic away. Nothing can.
Don’t give up on the community that’s given you your biggest smiles, best tans and memorable summer nights around the fire.
We hope to see you on your boats, in our bars and on the trails once again this summer in northern Michigan.
Bryant Zore
Rapid City
