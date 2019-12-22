Asian carp threat
The Sunday, Dec. 15 Record-Eagle again brings to light the threat to our Great Lakes of the Asian carp invasion. This is a problem that has been years in the making without obvious sufficient concern by the powers that be. This is a disaster waiting to happen if the unthinkable happens; complete failure of the current electronic barrier within the Chicago River system, which apparently has already partially failed based upon DNA evidence upstream of the so called barrier.
I get the sense that there is not enough concern from our legislators and regulators to force an impregnable solution. Once this invasive species enters the Great Lakes, all is lost. The time to act is now!
Peter Zirnhelt
Traverse City
