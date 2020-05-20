Prosecutor did not enforce orders
Shame on you Prosecutor Rossiter! You took an oath to uphold the laws of this state. The governor's orders are based upon a legislatively adopted statute. You do not have a choice not to enforce the governor's order absent a final judicial decision to determine the governor's application of the statute inconsistent with its express terms. The mere decision by certain legislators to challenge the governor's order does not in the mean time relieve you of your oath of office to enforce the laws of this state.
Peter Zirnhelt
Traverse City
Commented
