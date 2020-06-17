Unconvinced by letter
I want to thank Mildred Komrska, the contributor of the opinion piece “Beneficial but not perfect” (May 20), for their service in nursing. I imagine that we agree on what a critical role nurses provide in caring for our families, neighbors, and friends.
I do not agree, however, with the author’s assertion that President Donald Trump has been wrongly maligned for his handling of the coronavirus. I am similarly unconvinced that he demonstrates care or does anything tirelessly, other than tweet and engage in self-promotion.
There are too many threads to pull on in this piece for an adequate 200-word response. For example, who are the ambiguous “they” obstructing justice and misinterpreting the Constitution? Is it the same “they” whose thinking is blinded by paranoia? As the author finds fault with Democrats, the media, young folks and people coming to the country, it was more than a little unclear. And with Trump’s behavior as the presumptive barometer for justice-abiding lawfulness, how does one approach an argument for any one group’s contribution to our democracy?
However, I’m most perplexed by the author’s concern over losing our heritage. Isn’t our heritage white supremacy? That appears to be firmly and tragically intact.
Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr
Suttons Bay
