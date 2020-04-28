Childhood and health
I had conflicting feelings about the April 9 syndicated piece, “Childhood events influence health.”
A primary finding of the Adverse Childhood Experiences study is that people who have been exposed to traumatic events are more vulnerable to chronic health challenges.
What I find problematic in the column is the focus on individual behavior and choices as keys to improving health. When our narratives (and practices) demand personal awareness and risk reduction strategies without attending to the structural reasons that some people are more likely than others to experience trauma, we reinforce stigma and blame.
Compelling people to “take control” of their health obscures the inequitable access people have to the services and opportunities that shape health outcomes. It also places the burden on individuals to navigate and compensate for what are undoubtedly systemic issues.
It is more efficient, equitable, effective and ethical to prioritize changes that reduce the likelihood of these ACEs occurring in the first place, not telling people to choose better or differently.
Note: The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence created what they call the E4 Framework (Equitable, Ethical, Effective and Efficient) as a guide for weighing and selecting prevention strategies.
Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr
Suttons Bay
