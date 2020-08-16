Spend a little on our streets
If Brownfield funds are used for "blight/clean-up of decrepit structures," then how does "blight/clean-up of decrepit structures" not apply to the streets of Traverse City? Michigan, by far, has the worst roads in the nation and the roads in Traverse City are the worst in Michigan.
What does that say?
Those visiting here will remember the bays and the natural beauty of the area as well as the shade and shadows falling across the downtown area created by the 60-foot-tall building at Front and Pine streets, along with some other quite unattractive architectural sprawl. Most of all, what I think the tourists to the area will recall is how their teeth were jarred loose while maneuvering the city streets. Or maybe they'll remember sitting at the local garage waiting for the front end of their vehicle to be repaired.
And with all that, these vacationers will weigh out next year’s plans and opt out of visiting the cracks and crevices and holes of our wonderfully overlooked thoroughfares at the expense of a blighted empty parking deck. While new roads are added around the city, the older ones fall waste to sidewalk improvement.
Charles Wyckoff
Traverse City
