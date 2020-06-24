Our children deserve better
On June 8 the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education voted to eliminate the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). This state-funded program has provided vitally needed preschool education at TCAPS for the past 30 years, helping prepare our most vulnerable children for success in school. In order to save $125,000, the Board voted to leave 144 low-income children without slots for early childhood education. Only one trustee, Erica Moon Mohr, opposed such short-sighted action.
The cost of this decision far outweighs any benefit. Right now, nearly half of our community’s third graders are not proficient in reading, putting them at risk of school failure. Research clearly shows that the first five years of life lay the foundation for healthy brain development and lifelong learning. Supporting parents with early literacy information and providing quality early childhood education in our community are vital ingredients in addressing this problem.
Before the vote to end GSRP, the acting superintendent and several Board members stated that they supported early childhood education. Yet they weren’t willing to invest just $125,000 out of a $100 million budget to provide it — less than a penny for every dollar TCAPS spends. Our community’s children and families deserve better.
Sharon and Wayne Workman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.