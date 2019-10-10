Factory farms over small family farms is a bad policy choice
I’m pleased Record-Eagle is covering the decline of small farms at the hands of industrial agriculture. Across the country, and especially here, bad policy and corporate greed have forced farmers to get big or get out. This year, hundreds of small farms have had to close in Michigan, while factory farms gobble up the market and their unregulated waste spurs the growth of toxic algae in the Great Lakes, impacting drinking water for millions.
Dairy factory farms are bad for farmers, neighbors and our health and safety. These operations pack thousands of animals into overcrowded spaces, and then dump millions of gallons of waste onto frozen and crop-bare ground. This manure runs off into streams, where it contributes to horrendous algae blooms in the Great Lakes and endangers our drinking water.
We can’t continue to sacrifice our small farms and water quality for the benefit of factory farms. Gov. Whitmer must begin to hold this industry accountable. She should start by issuing an executive order banning the application of manure to frozen ground — and ultimately to build a viable farm system that supports healthy communities.
Rebecca Wolf
Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.