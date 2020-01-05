Public outrage
In the course of the last few years we have witnessed a president deliver more than 15,000 documented lies and misleading statements; denigrate the F.B.I., Pentagon officials and the diplomatic corps; name call a variety of international leaders; alienate several allies and finally, be exposed for high crimes and impeached by the House of Representatives.
And what do we hear from our representative? Rep. Jack Bergman has nothing to say about this most glaring public political outrage. Integrity is dead.
Philip Wilson
Traverse City
