Don't wait to fix sewers
Waiting to fix Traverse City sewers is not enough. Three strikes and you are out.
Growth of a city is generally good, but it helps to have a plan. No plan as to how to handle growth is not good. Those who are doing the planning in Traverse City appear to be concentrating on putting buildings and parking structures on every available lot. These structures now cover land once permeable to rain water. Because buildings and black top are not permeable, the end result is rapid discharge to store drains and sewers and the Boardman River. As the crumbling infrastructure beneath is no longer able to handle it, every deluge of rain that we have now is disastrous to our beaches.
Is there anyone who is planning to determine the cause and effect of rapid building with no green spaces and little or no setbacks on roads, streets and waterways?
Time is running out. Our beaches and the health of our people are too important to let this keep happening. Fixing our infrastructure now and planning to have green spaces in our city could help fix the problem.
Richard Wilson
Traverse City
