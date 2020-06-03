Vote, Cherryland Electric customers
In recent nation-wide elections, over 15 million individually identifiable environmentalists have stayed at home on election day. Locally, only 11 percent of Cherryland Electric customers voted in last year’s board election and it was much lower in previous years. The Environmental Voter Project aims to boost voter turnout nationally, and we need to change things locally.
If you are a Cherryland Electric customer, you have the opportunity to vote for a renewable energy advocate in the current board elections. Vote Nicola Philpott for Cherryland! We can't afford to sit this one out.
Mary Williams
Traverse City
