Trump's accomplishments
I am disappointed in all of the misinformation Joe Biden’s campaign is spreading about what President Trump and his team are doing in the COVID-19 crisis. President Trump and his administration have given Michigan the relief that they need, with almost five million PPE, 700 ventilators, $16 billion to be sent to Michigan companies for PPP funding, $936 million to Michigan hospitals for COVID-19 response and resources to rapidly expand testing.
We elected President Trump to fight for us and that’s just what he has done. His coronavirus response is working. Instead of continuing to spread inaccuracies and frightening Michiganders, Biden could take the time to actually tell the truth about President Trump’s accomplishments in Michigan and the country as a whole.
Camilla Williams
Traverse City
