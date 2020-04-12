Keep America great
The old saying "He who is without sin cast the first stone." Trump is guilty and so am I and so is anyone reading this. They are truthful.
Liberals hate Trump so bad they are willing to destroy this country in the process.
Pelosi and Schumer are about as low as you can get in the gutter. Putting $25 million in a bill to give the Kennedy Center has nothing to do with coronavirus. This is stupid and probably cost American lives.
What Trump has done for this country in three years is remarkable with all the opposition from the Democratic Party. I pray he is reelected in November 2020. Keep America great.
Carl Ron Williams
Cedar
