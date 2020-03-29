Medical supplies
I don't understand why the White House is not using the Defense Production Act to compel companies to manufacture desperately needed medical supplies such as masks, gown and ventilator — as well as COVID-19 test kits. ASAP.
Trump argues states should do this themselves. He claims private companies are stepping up to meet the demand, but where is the evidence for this? Many conservatives oppose government intervention.
What can we do? Contact our senators and congresswomen and men? Any suggestions?
William Palmer
Traverse City
