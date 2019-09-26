Kudos to Roof
Kudos to Michael Roof, director of the Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs office, who exemplifies the true spirit of "public service."
When the norm for government officials is to demand ever increasing amounts of funding (and taxes), Mr. Roof asked for a millage decrease for his department because it had received more money than was budgeted (Record-Eagle, Sept. 12 - Page 10). Accordingly, tax bills should be less, for which taxpayers can be thankful.
Jerry Wilhelm
Traverse City
