If more guns made us safer, as Mr. Pickard suggested, we would be living in the safest country on the planet. We already have more guns (393 million civilian-owned firearms) than we have people in the United States.
The U.S. gun death rate is 10 times higher than that of other high-income countries. Every year, more than 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence and approximately 100,000 more are shot and injured. And gun violence isn’t limited to the mass shootings highlighted in the news. More than 99 percent of gun deaths in our country are from shootings that are not mass shootings: preventable shootings by children who shoot themselves or others, homicides where an argument or domestic dispute gets out of control and one, two or three people die, and gun suicide, which comprise about two-thirds of all gun deaths.
I am part of a local group of Moms Demand Action volunteers who are working towards common sense solutions to reduce gun violence in this country. If you’re interested in taking meaningful action against gun violence, text “READY” to the number 64433 or visit https://momsdemandaction.org/.
Megan Wick
Traverse City
