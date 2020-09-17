Feelings on FishPass are understandable
Since May, the Brook Trout Coalition has helped the city keep the screens in the spillway at Union Street Dam clear of debris that might obstruct flow. Volunteers work twice a week. During our jaunts, we see anglers plying the waters from the riverbanks. There were occasional friendly interactions with these folks and it was fun to watch the fish rising and the occasional catch of a steelhead or salmon. I didn’t appreciate that there was a fairly consistent group of people who fished there — a sort of fishing community.
This changed during a recent screen cleaning when several regulars asked if I circulated a petition to put FishPass to a public vote. The group was concerned about losing their experience and that the beauty of trees, vegetation and wildlife in this park will be lost forever. The BTC doesn't oppose FishPass due to the promise of connectivity between Lake Michigan and the river for native species, but I was moved by their feeling of being dispossessed of part of their heritage. I understand why many want to vote before trees are cut and concrete is poured.
Thomas C. White
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.