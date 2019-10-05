Forum upcoming
Nov. 5 will be an important date for Traverse City residents and for those who work and play here. City residents will vote on the Traverse City of the future. The election includes the mayor and four (out of seven) city commissioners. There are 10 candidates vying for five seats; a mix of incumbents and those new to city politics. It probably feels daunting trying to determine which of these candidates best reflect your view of how we see ourselves in the near term and decades into the future. This truly is a pivotal time in our city. Issues of affordable housing, commercialization of neighborhoods, Brown Bridge Trust Fund disbursements, reliable internet access, etc. loom large and need to be addressed now rather than later.
The Boardman Neighborhood will again host a neighborhood-centric candidate forum to help differentiate between candidate positions and hopefully help your selection. The forum will be Oct. 8 at the library on Woodmere from 6:30-8 p.m. with an opportunity for one on ones with candidates after. This is free and open to all. Please attend. Maybe all politics aren't local, but take this opportunity to have an educated say in your future!
Elizabeth Whelan
Traverse City
