It's time for a septic ordinance
It’s a pandemic and it’s serious, but so much can be learned from what we are experiencing right now. The emphasis is on science and the idea that knowledge trumps fear and that health and the economy go hand in hand. What we personally do from day to day has a cumulative effect on our environment — affecting one another’s health and safety.
Living in beautiful Leelanau County makes us so vigilant about our water and how it affects our health and our economy. With shifts in climate we have seen the more obvious changes in water levels and shorelines, for example. It is equally important to keep in mind which can harm us such as malfunctioning or failed septic systems. Addressing these issues is paramount to our health and economy as well.
I hope that at long last we can, out of respect and duty, support a septic inspection ordinance.
Susan Wheadon
Cedar
