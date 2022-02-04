City has a say in Grandview rebuild
The City Commission of Traverse City adopted a resolution in support of complete streets in October of 2011, and has worked hard to make our city a safer and more comfortable community for people to walk, roll, and bike.
When it comes to state trunk lines through the city, there is a growing perception that the Michigan Department of Transportation gets what they want while the city fights for whatever small complete street improvements it can get. For Grandview Parkway, this frustrating scenario can be different.
There is a 1947 legal agreement between Traverse City and the State of Michigan that requires both parties’ “full approval and consent” for any construction to be undertaken. Were the city leaders of 1947 thinking about complete streets?
No, but they did realize the tremendous value of the bay−front property, that there is only so much of it, and it needed to be protected for future generations. Now it’s our turn to honor that legacy.
Tim Werner, City Commissioner
Traverse City