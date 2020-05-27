Project collapse
It would seem that in their anger, the Gods of the River, frustrated over the never ending development along the Lower Boardman/Ottaway River, have undertaken their own corrective measures. Rivers have their own rights and generally prefer to have banks with natural vegetation, not four-story concrete and steel banks immediately adjacent.
Hopefully the site will be converted to a small park with native flowering plants, shrubs and a few trees, including perhaps a single walkway with a couple of benches.
Charlie Weaver
Kalkaska
