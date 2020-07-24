Tunnel vision
In Wednesday’s (July 15) Record-Eagle, state Rep. Daire Rendon exposes her tunnel vision, probably a result of mouthing Enbridge’s P.R. line about their proposed tunnel to ship product under the Straits of Mackinac. Her facts are wrong.
In Rapid River in the U.P., some propane is extracted from the pipeline and sold to retailers. Enbridge claims that amount meets 65 percent of the U.P.’s propane demands. The environmental nonprofit For Love of Water says it’s more like 35 to 50 percent. Not just trucks can transport propane; it’s also carried by rail, as in Kalkaska. Line 5 is a shortcut for Canada's benefit, with only a small percentage of the line's product used in Michigan.
Waiting for the tunnel to be built continues to expose our Great Lakes water to a potential catastrophe and Enbridge has had its share, including its neglected oil spill in the Kalamazoo River. The company isn’t known for honesty and transparency.
If oil spills in the Straits, it could mean an economic loss of over $6 billion. To reroute propane in the U.P. is peanuts compared to this. Quotes of propane cost increases range from 2 to 10 cents per gallon — a small amount compared to weekly market fluctuations.
Charlie Weaver
Kalkaska
