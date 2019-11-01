Focused on future
The Traverse City Commission election is vitally important and I will be voting for Katy Bertodatto on Nov. 5. Katy is a small business owner and dedicated mother of two who is focused on the future of Traverse City for our children and grandchildren. I have collaborated with Katy on government policies, business projects and family events. Katy brings a wealth of knowledge in housing solutions and development policy to foster growth that fits Traverse City’s character. Katy is a tireless advocate for our community and will bring a thoughtful and considerate viewpoint to the City Commission. Vote for Katy.
Warren Call
Traverse City
