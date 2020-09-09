Board should lead the way
Most of us know and practice recommended precautions to thwart the spread of COVID-19: Masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, sanitizing common areas. In a school setting the first three are iffy at best.
At virtual school board meetings none are problematic. Nor would any of them be at a “real” in-person school board meeting according to their policy. Therefore, if it’s prudent to send the children off to classes, why doesn’t the Traverse City Area Public Schools board come out of its virtual isolation and demonstrate how safe in-person contact is? After all, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Pamela J. Wakefield
Traverse City
