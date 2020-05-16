Representation
Amazing! Four GT Country Board of Commissioners (La Pointe, Hentschel, Clouse and Jewett) deem themselves experts on when Michigan businesses should reopen, ignoring recommendations from Gov. Whitmer and medical experts.
In an earlier 4-3 vote, they declared GT County supported the Enbridge tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac, disregarding the potential environmental disaster and opinions of this area's voters. Neither of these decisions lie within the purview of county government, but both clearly reveal those four place money ahead of good judgement.
The members of the GT County Board of Commissioners need to deal with matters of the country and all its citizens — rather than their insulated, reckless, selfish and profit-related topics, which don't belong on the county board's agenda.
Disgusted, I am.
Pamela J. Wakefield
Traverse City
