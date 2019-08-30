Environmental concerns
Recently my husband Don and I stopped at the Garfield planning office to register our concerns about the change in the approved proposal by the developers of the project on the southwest corner of Lone Tree and Harris roads. Their request is now changed to develop only the northern half of the parcel owned by the developers, building 16 single family homes with wells and septic systems in an area that already has concerns over water quality.
This proposal is wrong on so many levels. Both water and septic are available on the other portion of the property, which is owned by the same company. Not connecting to the system already nearby is environmentally irresponsible as well as problematic for future families hoping to buy one of the units. Sturdily built smaller homes with expandable options such as adding more rooms or garages are far better way to pass along the connecting charges, which will be required of the homeowner in the very near future anyway.
If the developers cannot afford to plug into available services, they will not build a quality project either, which is unfair to potential buyers, the immediate neighborhood, Garfield Township and Grand Traverse County.
Don and Martha Vreeland
Traverse City
