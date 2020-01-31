Elitism and power
There was a very good article in the Record-Eagle (the forum) about authority. The most important thing in our society seems to be elitism and power in business and politics or a perception of both. Our national leader has both, which endorses both. Consequently that makes it acceptable to act out in whatever manner one wishes and bar the door if you dare to defy the all powerful in business and politics — both national and local. No matter what one’s title is. They will have a tantrum and attack you verbally or in other ways. Think about it.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
