Flex our optimism
Let’s explore the possibility of coming out of this pandemic with lessons to move us toward a much brighter and just future. We’re still in the midst of the pandemic, but I think we can already examine some lessons learned.
Whoever thought our democracy could be so fragile? Authoritarianism is not serving our democracy well. We thrive when we have the messy and intense sharing of ideas, values, and solutions. Historically, we can do that, and with civility and respect.
Why is it so easy to become divided? We have learned that we need leadership that unites us as human beings, calls for the best each of us can offer, and leans into love rather than fear.
Income disparity and systemic racism plague our culture. We see the results of underfunding schools and consequently, the over-funding of jails and prisons.
War costs trillions. What are we defending? We aren’t affording good education for our children, we aren’t funding a safety net for those in need, millions go without healthcare and our infrastructure is crumbling. Let’s restore our collective well-being, and then worry about defending it.
Let’s learn from this pandemic. Optimism takes muscle. Together, let’s flex ours.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.