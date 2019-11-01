Support for Walter
I’ve known Ashlea Walter for only two years, and she made an impact on me. She has my vote for City Commission on Nov. 5. Ash is focused on building the kind of community we would all like to leave our children and grandchildren. I see her out on her bike, being a very authentic board member of Norte! She is a real force for good! She’s smart, full of energy, stays informed and speaks honestly. She will be an asset to our City Commission.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
