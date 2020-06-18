Applaud county commissioners
Amazing is right. It is amazing that in her May 16 letter Pamela Wakefield chose to criticize a few county commissioners rather than acknowledge their efforts for doing what they pledge to do: make decisions to benefit our county.
Commissioners Gordie La Pointe, Rob Hentschel, Ron Clous and Brad Jewett opted to pass a resolution in support of the construction of the Enbridge tunnel project to route the Line 5 oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac, as did 20 other counties. Collectively they are doing what is in the best interest of their respective counties, as well as Michigan overall.
The largest construction project in northern Michigan undeniably is the best solution to protecting the environment while assuring our region continues to benefit from Line 5 in the Straits. In addition to providing propane, Line 5 is central to our construction, tourism, retail, recreation and manufacturing industries.
In fact, products from Line 5 helps in the manufacture of hand sanitizer, cleaning products and medical equipment. These are everyday items, though in today’s COVID-19 world, they have become of particular significance.
For those and many other reasons, I appreciate the commissioners exercising sound, if not always popular, judgment. By taking care of business, they are taking care of us.
Jim Trumbull
Copemish
