Share lottery prizes

In this dreadful period we are experiencing, wouldn’t it be nice to share large winnings in the lottery? Instead of one winner of $136 million from Mega Millions or $195 million on Powerball, why not draw 100 to 200 numbers for $100,000? One winner at $100 million who never could spend all would be better served by many winners of a lesser amount who would put it back in circulation.

James Treece

Traverse City

