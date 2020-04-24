Share lottery prizes
In this dreadful period we are experiencing, wouldn’t it be nice to share large winnings in the lottery? Instead of one winner of $136 million from Mega Millions or $195 million on Powerball, why not draw 100 to 200 numbers for $100,000? One winner at $100 million who never could spend all would be better served by many winners of a lesser amount who would put it back in circulation.
James Treece
Traverse City
