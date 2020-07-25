Supporting Smits
I'd like to commend Steve Largent for the great job he's done as drain commissioner. He has worked tirelessly to build the position that had seemingly been neglected by the prior drain commissioner.
It's unfortunate the county commissioners couldn't have been supportive in increasing the position's hours and budget.
Mr. Largent may not be running again, but Andy Smits has been an important support to Mr. Largent and has the knowledge and experience to continue Mr. Largent's good work. Please vote for Andy Smits for drain commissioner on Aug. 4.
Lori Trailer
Traverse City
