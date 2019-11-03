Electoral College
My name is Adam Tracey, I’m 19, and I would like you to hear me out for a minute.
I’m very conflicted on the whole issue with the Electoral College. I think that we should reduce the number of votes for the larger states, and raise the number that the smaller states have. When I say “smaller” I mean the states with the least number of votes. Otherwise we should just leave the whole system alone. Please consider the opinion that I have shared.
Adam Tracey
Traverse City
