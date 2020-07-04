Grant should be spared
Being a former member of the board of the Galena and U.S. Grant Museum in Galena, Illinois (Grant lived in Galena before and after the war), I can't tell you how deep my heart sank reading that a U.S. Grant statue was one of the latest victims of the protests.
Perhaps some of your readers saw the excellent History Channel "Grant" documentary. I thought the show was very clear in describing U.S. Grant's loathing of slavery. When Grant's father-in-law offered him a slave as a gift, he freed the man. Grant won the Civil War, freed the slaves and fiercely fought the KKK his entire life. The Confederacy came a lot closer to winning the war than you may think.
Maybe the nation needs a sanctuary city for the safety, viewing and display of "controversial" statues and other works of art.
Bob Tosterud
Bellaire
